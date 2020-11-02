The state is coordinating with community sites in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations.
“In partnership with New Castle County and the Delaware National Guard, we were able to test over 110,000 people in October,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “We begin November with over 30 testing sites all around the state to help keep people safe.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Delaware State News.