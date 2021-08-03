Unvaccinated people also should undergo testing five to seven days after exposure to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 and should isolate at home in quarantine under such circumstances, especially if they develop symptoms.
“With COVID-19 cases climbing again daily, it is very important that you get tested weekly if you are not vaccinated in order to identify and stop the spread of COVID,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a statement. “This will also help us identify infection among people with no symptoms and allow them to take steps to ensure they are not unknowingly spreading the disease to people who may be more likely to get incredibly sick from the virus.”
Cases climbed steadily in Delaware during the month of July and more than 100 new cases have been reported every day for the last five days, officials said.
Officials stress that the vaccine is effective against severe disease and death from the variants that are circulating in the United States. Only a small proportion of fully vaccinated people get infected and those infections tend to be mild, officials said.
A new partnership with Delaware libraries will allow people to pick up a take-home rapid test kit from libraries in case it is needed. At-home testing is offered for free through a partnership with Vault Health and LabCorp, which supports testing for symptomatic or high-risk individuals.
The health department will begin offering testing at some vaccination sites Wednesday. All schools and early learning facilities in the state can now take advantage of free rapid antigen testing for staff and students. Testing is also available at many pharmacies statewide, health officials said.
As of midday Tuesday, Delaware was reporting 1,833 deaths because of the coronavirus, according to the state’s data dashboard. Officials added 130 coronavirus deaths to the state’s total last week after a review of death certificates, according to a news release. The addition of these deaths between May 2020 and mid-June is the result of a review of death certificate records from the Delaware Vital Events Registration System, officials announced in a news release Friday.