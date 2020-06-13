During nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, activists have targeted historical statues of Confederate figures and American colonists for what they say are celebrations of slavery and racism.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a news release that the statues are being removed and stored “so there can be an overdue discussion about the public display of historical figures and events.”
The Rodney statue was moved onto a flatbed truck to the sounds of cheers and claps.
“This is for the people. This is for the city of Wilmington,” said Damien Townsend, 35, of Wilmington, who filmed it with his wife next to him. “This is for everybody that came here and died through the Transatlantic Slave Trade. We needed this.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News Journal of Wilmington, Del..