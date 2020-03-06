Blunt Rochester said Biden “showed the country” he’s a “leader with more experience.” She said she looks forward to growing Biden’s campaign and ensuring that “President Donald Trump is a one-term president.”
Biden, who served as one of Delaware’s two senators for 36 years, said Blunt Rochester is a friend and “role model for all Delawareans.”
Blunt Rochester was elected in 2016 and is the first woman and the first person of color to represent Delaware in Congress. She won a second term in 2018 and is running for re-election.
