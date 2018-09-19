DOVER, Del. — Health officials are reporting Delaware’s first death related to West Nile Virus since 2012.

The Division of Public Health officials announced Wednesday that a 73-year-old New Castle County man, who had been hospitalized since last month, died this week after becoming infected with the virus.

The division has confirmed five cases of the virus this year, including the man who died. Officials say all five were men ranging in age from 57 to 75, including four in New Castle County and one in Sussex County.

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Most infected people won’t become ill and fewer than 20 percent of those infected will develop mild symptoms. But officials say one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection, including West Nile encephalitis or meningitis.

