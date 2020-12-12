The record for new cases comes in the same week that Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions. On Monday, bars and restaurants will face a 10 p.m. curfew, and many businesses will see capacity limits decreased.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, 348 people were hospitalized due to complications from the virus. That’s down from 363 one day earlier. There are currently 52 people listed in critical condition, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.