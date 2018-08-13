WILMINGTON, Del. — The only Republican running for attorney general in Delaware has withdrawn from the race.

The Delaware News Journal reports Peggy Marshall Thomas said that after talking with her family last weekend, she made “the very difficult decision” to withdraw. Thomas said she would have no further comment.

Thomas’s announcement came less than 48 hours after she reportedly attended campaign events on Saturday.

Delaware Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove said the GOP could nominate someone to replace Thomas on the ballot by Sept. 4, but she would have to formally ask to have her name removed and she hasn’t done it yet.

There are four Democrats in a primary to determine who will succeed retiring incumbent Democrat Matt Denn.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

