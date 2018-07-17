WILMINGTON, Del. — Roadway deaths in Delaware are outpacing last year’s numbers, and officials aren’t sure why.

Citing state Office of Highway Safety statistics, The News Journal of Wilmington reports there have been 61 highway fatalities so far this year. Statistics say there were 47 roadway deaths from collisions this time last year.

Delaware Department of Transportation Chief Traffic Engineer Mark Luszcz says pinpointing the increase’s exact cause is difficult. He says researchers have studied distracted driving and heavier traffic volumes, but the main cause remains elusive.

Office of Highway Safety spokesman Mitch Topal says the deaths could be due to a combination of factors, like roadways being packed with out-of-state drivers during summer months. There have been 11 fatal wrecks so far this month, including one that killed five members of a New Jersey family.

