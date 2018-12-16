DOVER, Del. — When Delaware’s outgoing attorney general announced last year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, political observers were surprised. But Matt Denn says he has no regrets about leaving government service for the first time in 14 years.

The 52-year-old Denn tells Delaware State News he plans to work for a law firm tackling issues involving children. He says he doesn’t know if he’ll return to politics.

Denn announced in August 2017 that he wouldn’t seek a second term, citing the grueling nature of politics and wanting to spend more time with his wife and twin sons among his reasons.

He has held office since 2004 except for two weeks in January 2009 between the end of his term as insurance commissioner and his swearing-in as lieutenant governor.

