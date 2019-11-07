The Senate also unanimously approved Carney’s selection of Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to fill the seat left vacant by Seitz’s promotion to chief justice.

Montgomery-Reeves is Delaware’s first African-American justice. She has served since 2015 as a vice-chancellor on Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

Montgomery-Reeves is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and University of Georgia law school.

