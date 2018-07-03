SMYRNA, Del. — The Delaware Forest Service is deploying a group of 20 firefighters to help battle wildfires in the western United States.

Officials say the Delaware team will travel to Denver from Philadelphia on Wednesday for positioning in the Rocky Mountain area, which has reported five new fires and has six uncontained large fires.

Nationally, 66 fires are currently burning more than 570,000 acres, and officials say wildfire activity is expected to increase.

