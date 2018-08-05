SMYRNA, Del. — A crew of 20 Delaware firefighters is going to Montana to fight wildfires.

It is the second crew in as many months to be dispatched from Delaware to fight the Western wildfires. A crew was dispatched in July to the Rocky Mountain region.

Wildfires are burning through a swath of Western states. The Delaware Forest Service say more than 1.5 million acres are ablaze in more than 130 separate wildfires.

The Forest Service has trained more than 600 volunteer firefighters in Delaware to be part of 20-person crews that can be dispatched out of state when needed.

The 20-member team is traveling Sunday from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Missoula, Montana.

