DOVER, Del. — Delaware is moving more than 80,000 artifacts retrieved from a shipwreck to a facility in its capital.

The News Journal reports the artifacts have been housed in a small trailer atop a dune in Cape Henlopen State Park, but state archaeology curator Paul Nasca says the saltwater atmosphere isn’t ideal.

The shipwreck items began appearing on Lewes Beach decades ago, courtesy dredging. The trailer served a lab, but Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs worried a storm would one day scatter the items back onto the beach.

That office will move into a new building next year, which will house a large portion of the state’s collection. More than 75 percent of the shipwreck artifacts have been moved to Dover in the meantime.

The identity of the wrecked ship remains unclear.

