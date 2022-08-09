Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math.

Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts.

In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.

In social studies, 32% of fourth-graders, 29% of seventh-graders and 24% of 11th graders scored at or above the proficient level.

For years, proficiency on standardized tests has been difficult to achieve for many Delaware school students. In 2019, for example, 53% of students ranked proficient in English language arts, compared to 54% in both 2018 and 2017, and 52% in 2015, the first year that the Smarter Balanced assessment was administered in grades 3-8. In math, 44% were proficient in 2019 and 2018, compared to 45% in 2017 and 39% in 2015.

Advertisement

On the SAT, math proficiency among high school students was 29% in 2017, and 28% in 2018 and 2019. Reading proficiency was 53% in 2017, 50% in 2018 and 48% in 2019. Proficiency on the essay portion fell from 53% in 2017 to 44% in 2018 and 42% in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Education waived student assessment requirements in the 2019-2020 academic year because of coronavirus-related school closures, and student participation on standardized tests fell sharply last year.

Among students who did take standardized assessments in the 2020-2021 school year, 41% in grades 3-8 ranked proficient in English language arts, and 26% were proficient in math. On last year’s SAT, 49% were proficient in reading, 44% on the essay portion, and 28% in math.

State education officials suggested that school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic were at least partly to blame for the latest results, which they said will serve as a “baseline for pandemic recovery.”

Advertisement

“Providing educational opportunities this summer has been a priority because we know students are continuing to recover from pandemic-related unfinished learning,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a statement. “Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and our educators are committed to continuing to meet students where they are to provide them the supports and learning time they need to succeed.”

GiftOutline Gift Article