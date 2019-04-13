DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s new state auditor says she has filled 12 positions since the first of the year after walking into an office with a 50 percent vacancy rate.

The Delaware State News reports auditor Kathleen McGuiness provided an update recently on her first 100 days in office. She says “mandates were going unfilled” because of a lack of staff.

The Democrat spoke Thursday at Delaware’s Old Statehouse. McGuiness says in her report that it’s unacceptable that the auditor’s office has 33 percent fewer authorized positions than it did in 2008 and that its budget is less than it was 11 years ago.

She says she’s requesting additional resources from the General Assembly.

Former Auditor Tom Wagner, a Republican, didn’t seek re-election last year. McGuiness defeated Republican James Spadola in the November election.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.