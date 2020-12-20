“As with all matters involving the legal system, a person is innocent until otherwise proven, and we will allow the system to work without prejudice,” Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat, said in a statement.
The News Journal reports that Bennett did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her arrest.
Bennett has represented the 32nd Representative District since 2013 and was re-elected in November.
