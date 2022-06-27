Delaware State Police investigate inmate's death

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown over the weekend, officials announced Sunday.
State police detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday, police said in a news release.
The inmate’s body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, police said. The inmate’s identity is expected to be released after next of kin are notified and further details will be released as they become available, police said.