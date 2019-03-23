WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly robbed a Big Lots store by showing employees a gun she had in her waistband.

Police said they were told by two store employees Friday night that a woman entered the store carrying shopping bags.

After filling the bags with household goods, she attempted to leave the store without paying. When employees confronted her, she showed them a holstered handgun in her waistband and announced she had a gun.

Police said she left the store and fled in a black Dodge Durango.

Police have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Angelique Banks, of Bear. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.