Jones refused to comply with commands and barricaded himself inside the home for about four hours, Master Corporal Michael Austin said. A Special Operations Response Team and Conflict Management Teams were called in to assist and Oleoresin Capsicum gas, which contains similar ingredients to pepper spray, was used to get Jones out of the home, Austin said.
Jones is in police custody, though it’s unclear whether he has been formally charged or whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
