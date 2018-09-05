WILMINGTON, Del. — A candidate for Delaware state representative is accused of breaking into the home of his child’s mother.

The News Journal reports U’Gundi Jacobs was charged with trespassing Tuesday. He’s challenging state Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden in Thursday’s Democratic primary.

According to an affidavit, the woman told police Jacobs entered through a window early Monday and said he wanted to see his child, while accusing her of “having a male in the residence.” She said she could smell alcohol, and repeatedly told him to leave.

The 47-year-old issued a statement denying the allegations, labelling them as an attempt to derail a grassroots campaign.

Bolden declined to comment on the charges, saying it seemed to be a personal matter.

Jacobs is the executive director of a Wilmington city community center.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

