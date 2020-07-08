Face coverings will be required, and students and staff will have to complete a daily questionnaire before coming to the school or leaving their residence halls when classes resume on August 25, the university said.
Coronavirus testing kits will also be mailed to students and staff prior to the beginning of the semester, and on-campus testing will be conducted on a weekly and bi-weekly basis, according to the plan.
Courses will transfer online after the school’s Thanksgiving break, similar to the University of Delaware. Wilmington University, another school in the state, has decided to only hold online classes during the fall.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.