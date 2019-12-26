Most of the money spent during 66 visits to Taco Bell can be traced back to the Delaware Military Academy, which had 33 visits there that cost between $325 and $460.

There were 18 food bills that topped $1,000. Most of those were for seminars and similar events. The three bills that topped $2,000 were for events by the Department of Health and Social Services and Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families.

State workers spent a total of $74 million on state credit cards during the 2018-19 fiscal year. Of the almost 197,000 transactions, about 13,000 transactions had totals worth four figures and eight transactions surpassed $100,000. Those eight transactions, six of which were conducted by the Department of Correction, were classified as non-durable goods, convenience market supply vending machines or computer software.

