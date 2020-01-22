A school resource officer took the student into custody and police charged the teen with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone, the Delaware State News reported. He was arraigned in Kent County Family Court and released on bond to a guardian, the newspaper said.
The Caesar Rodney School District posted a notice at the top of its website Tuesday explaining the incident and telling parents that “at no time” were students and staff in danger, according to a district spokesman.
