DOVER, Del. — A program that could have motorists pay taxes based on miles driven instead of paying federal and state taxes at the gas pump is being tested by Delaware.

The News Journal reports the mileage-based fee system is part of an Interstate 95 Corridor Coalition project. It’s being tested by 150 people who are mostly state employees.

I-95 Corridor Coalition director Patricia Hendren says road construction and maintenance costs are expected to nearly double in the next decade. Revenues will not meet costs with electric vehicles and cars with better mileage not using as much gas. The study stretches from Maine to Florida.

Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan says the results will help policymakers decide whether the system would replace fuel taxes, but they are years away from deciding.

