DOVER, Del. — State officials have filed a lawsuit against the developer of a housing community in central Delaware following an investigation into alleged fraudulent practices affecting prospective homebuyers and current residents.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by Delaware’s attorney general targets developer Harry Miller III and various entities under his control in the development and management of the Villages of Noble’s Pond, an age-restricted “55-plus” community.

State officials allege that development company Regal Builders requires home buyers to enter into contracts that are confusing, misrepresent or omit material facts, and include terms and conditions that violate state or federal law.

The lawsuit alleges that those contracts enable development firm Regal Builders and its affiliates to dominate community governance and to exploit Noble’s Pond residents in the provision of internet and propane fuel service.

