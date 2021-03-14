Voters replaced several moderate Democratic and Republican lawmakers with progressives in the November election. Democrats now hold a three-fifths majority in both chambers.

That may not be enough to pass it, especially because the pro-business state is still feeling of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the local economy.

The food industry, which has been hit particularly hard by Gov. John Carney’s yearlong COVID-19 restrictions, may put up the hardest fight.

“It’s puzzling to me when we have an economy that’s not even open at 100%, why they are pursuing a bill like this,” said Carrie Leishman, CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association.

Advocates, however, say the pandemic has only highlighted how many essential workers who have risked their health to keep the economy going are not paid enough to afford basic expenses.

“The corporations and special interests who claim $15 an hour is too much and will hurt businesses are hoping you don’t look at our neighboring states,” said Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton, who is sponsoring the bill.

He cited how Maryland, New Jersey and New York are all gradually raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Lawmakers plan to hold a committee hearing on the bill on Wednesday.