DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld the 33-year prison sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman in a motel room.

The Delaware State News reports the court this week upheld the sentence of Darren Weiford.

Weiford last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Amber Buckler at a Dover motel.