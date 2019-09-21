Authorities have said Williams was arrested Sept. 13 and transferred between agencies before an unspecified “communication error” led to his unintentional release.

Police say Williams is wanted for assault and other charges stemming from a June shooting that left a 31-year-old victim dead from complications of a gunshot wound.

News outlets have reported Williams was transferred among police departments at one point and placed in a Georgetown prison before being released.

Williams is awaiting extradition in North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.