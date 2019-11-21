Google is trying to change that. It will curate an information box for people searching for addiction treatment. It will include a hotline as well as a link to information specific to Delaware.

Delaware is the first state to team up with Google as well as the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

The initiative comes at a time when the state is on pace to match last year’s record-setting death toll of 400 fatal overdoses.

