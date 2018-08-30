SEAFORD, Del. — A Delaware teen is accused of starting a fire at a Family Dollar store that caused an estimated $3 million in damages.

Harry Miller with the State Fire Marshal’s Office tells news outlets that the 16-year-old boy was charged Wednesday in connection with Monday’s arson. Miller says the evening fire at the Seaford store destroyed the entire building and everything inside.

One employee was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported.

The teen is charged with one count of felony arson and four counts of felony reckless endangering. Investigators haven’t said how he was identified.

He was released to his parents. The fire is still under investigation, and more charges may be added.

