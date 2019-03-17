WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wilmington Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying the shooting happened the previous night in a neighborhood east of Brandywine Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department urged anyone with information about what happened to call detectives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.