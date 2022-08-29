Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits

DOVER, Del. — Delaware health officials announced Monday that they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public.
The test strips are highly sensitive and marijuana, cocaine, meth, ecstasy, and other substances can be tested for the presence of fentanyl, officials said. Most overdoses are unintentional, officials said and people may not realize how strong a drug is or that it contains fentanyl, which cannot be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch.
The Division of Public Health also distributes 10-pack fentanyl test strip kits through a free mail-order program.