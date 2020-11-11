“Regular interaction with loved ones is very important and the DOC provides phone access in all correctional facilities as well as video visitation in every Level V prison to facilitate ongoing communication between inmates and their family and community supports,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in the news release.
The department cites aggressive cleaning, screening, and mitigation measures dating back to the spring as a factor in the report of only two isolated cases of COVID-19 among inmates. Both cases are from Sussex Correctional Institution, the news release said.
There have been no new positive inmate COVID-19 test results since Oct. 29, the department said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.