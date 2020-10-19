“It’s very strange,” Dvornick told The News Journal. “You might see black water, but the building next door would have no discoloring.”
Stephanie Showell said her water has run black three times in the past three weeks, most recently on Oct. 8.
“My grandchildren tried to get in the bathtub but it was black,” she said.
Georgetown first notified residents of discolored water on Facebook on Sept. 27.
Since it’s typically found at low levels in drinking water, it’s generally not considered a health concern. But the EPA recommends keeping it at less than 0.5 milligrams per liter for aesthetic reasons.
Dvornick said the town is working with the Division of Public Health’s Office of Drinking Water, the Delaware Rural Water Association and Coyne Chemicals to correct the problem.
