SMYRNA, Del. — Police in Delaware say a traffic stop led to multiple weapons charges against a man.

The Delaware State Police say that 33-year-old Antonio Williams of Philadelphia was charged with multiple firearms counts. The charges range from aggressive driving to receiving a stolen firearm.

A news release says that a trooper observed a car driving aggressively in Smyrna late Saturday night. Police say the car was traveling at around 90 mph (145 kph), changing lanes erratically and tailgating other cars.

A trooper found a gun in the car and alter determined it was stolen, according to the release.

Williams didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.