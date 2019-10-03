DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s state treasurer has apologized for improper use of her state-owned vehicle, including taking it home without authorization.
Democratic Treasurer Colleen Davis issued a statement Thursday saying she would never intentionally use state-owned property in a way that is inconsistent with state fleet vehicle policy.
Following the discovery of her improper vehicle use, Davis said she has now completed the relevant forms to use the vehicle outside of traditional business hours.
In December, Davis pleaded guilty to speeding after being charged with driving on a suspended license and other offenses. The plea involved a traffic stop by a state trooper one week after she defeated Republican incumbent Ken Simpler.
The incident marked the fourth time since 1997 that Davis has been charged with driving on a suspended license.
