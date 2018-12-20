DOVER, Del. — Democratic state treasurer-elect Colleen Davis has pleaded guilty to speeding after being charged with driving on a suspended license and other offenses.

Davis entered the plea Thursday morning in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. She was assessed two points on her driver’s license and fined $43. Criminal charges were dropped.

Earlier this month, Davis pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, which had been scheduled for Jan. 30, after she is sworn into office early next month.

Davis was charged with two misdemeanors and cited for speeding and two other traffic violations after a trooper stopped her on Nov. 13, one week after she defeated Republican incumbent Ken Simpler.

The incident marked the fourth time since 1997 that Davis has been charged with driving on a suspended license.

