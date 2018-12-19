DOVER, Del. — Democratic state treasurer-elect Colleen Davis plans to enter a guilty plea after being charged with driving on a suspended license and other offenses.

Court records indicate that Davis is scheduled to enter a plea Thursday morning in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. Details of the expected plea were not immediately available.

Earlier this month, Davis pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, which had been scheduled for Jan. 30, after she is sworn into office early next month.

Davis was charged with two misdemeanors and cited for three traffic violations after a trooper stopped for her speeding on Nov. 13, one week after she defeated Republican incumbent Ken Simpler.

The incident marked the fourth time since 1997 that Davis has been charged with driving on a suspended license.

