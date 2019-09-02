DOVER, Delaware — Two people on a speeding motorcycle are dead in Delaware after the operator failed to handle a turn and hit a tree.

The Delaware State Police say it happened Sunday evening south of Dover.

Troopers say the operator and passenger on the high-performance Suzuki motorcycle were speeding eastbound on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road.

The speeding bike failed to stay on the road along a slight left curve and careened through a grass area in front of Star Hill Elementary School before hitting a tree.

Troopers say 19-year-old Brendon Harden was operating the motorcycle. He and passenger 20-year-old Kiarra Hickman were dead at the scene. Officers say they weren’t wearing helmets or any other protective clothing.

Troopers say Harden didn’t have a motorcycle license.

