“If you are gathering indoors right now, somebody COVID-positive is in there gathering with you and omicron is so infectious that you will likely become positive,” said Molly Magarik, secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Please, if you go out on New Year’s, please do so with the understanding and expectation you very likely will test positive for COVID in the next few days after.”
“I’m not saying you’re going to be severely hospitalized, that depends on a lot of factors,” Ms. Magarik added. “But it is everywhere.”
State officials urged people who are planning to congregate on New Year’s Eve to wear masks. They also asked that people hold gatherings outside and to make sure that guests are vaccinated.