DOVER, Del. — A Delaware wastewater treatment plant is operating normally again after state environmental regulators learned about a system malfunction nearly two weeks ago.

The Lewes Wastewater Treatment Plant has resumed full operations, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a release late Saturday.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported that since Dec. 18 partially treated sewage from homes and businesses had been discharged into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and Delaware Bay due to the equipment malfunction. The plant, operated by Tidewater Utilities, had to bypass treatment stages because of it.