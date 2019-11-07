State Police say Davis returned, approached the victim and ignored trooper commands. She injured one trooper as she was taken into custody, then threatened to spit on another trooper and kicked him as she was placed in the patrol car.
Davis faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. She’s jailed in default of $19,300 cash bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.
