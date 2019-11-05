Hoffman says Courtenay then drove off from the scene when officers arrived. Police say officers attempted to stop Courtenay as she continued to flee, ultimately returning to the drive-thru. Police say that’s when Courtenay left her car and proceeded to scream and curse at officers while attempting to spit on and fight them.
She has since posted bail and been released.
