DOVER, Del. — A Delaware woman is accused of drunkenly visiting a McDonald’s drive-thru and then trying to fight police officers who responded to the scene.

News outlets report 35-year-old Dana Courtenay was arrested on charges including resisting arrest with force and driving under the influence. Dover police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman says McDonald’s staff called authorities at about 3 a.m. Saturday to report that Courtenay was cursing at employees.

Hoffman says Courtenay then drove off from the scene when officers arrived. Police say officers attempted to stop Courtenay as she continued to flee, ultimately returning to the drive-thru. Police say that’s when Courtenay left her car and proceeded to scream and curse at officers while attempting to spit on and fight them.

She has since posted bail and been released.

