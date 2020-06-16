The boy was not struck, and returned home to get his stepfather, the agency said.
Investigators alleged that when the boy’s stepfather confronted Zebley, she also pointed the weapon at him and pulled the trigger, but no round was discharged.
Responding officers took Zebley into custody and she was charged with aggravated menacing, reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, State Police said.
It’s unclear whether Zebley had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
