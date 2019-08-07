LAUREL, Del. — Delaware State Police say a 77-year-old woman was on her way to drop trash into a bin when her own vehicle rolled over her and killed her.

A police news release says the woman forgot to put her car in park, and it began rolling backward toward her as she attempted to get garbage from the back of her Ford Escape to dump in a nearby bin.

The woman fell to the ground and the sport utility vehicle’s back tires rolled over her. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

