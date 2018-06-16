WILMINGTON, Del. — A young Delaware woman has been killed after she was struck by a car when running across a highway.

The 25-year-old woman fatally struck on U.S. 13 in Dover has been identified as Larissa Tallhamer. The News Journal in Wilmington reported Saturday that Tallhamer was propelled into the left lane of the highway when she ran into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado headed north.

According to police, Tallhamer was wearing dark clothes with no reflective material at the time she was hit late Friday.

The newspaper say U.S. 13 was closed for roughly four hours following the deadly crash. Authorities are investigating. The driver of the Silverado managed to bring his car to a controlled stop.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

