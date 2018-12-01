DELMAR, Del. — A Delaware woman who thought her Pomeranian was dead has found out the dog is alive but adopted by someone else who doesn’t want to give it back.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Angela Andrade is trying to get 8-year-old Jakey back after thinking the dog died when she left it with her father and went out of town. Andrade said her father mislead her to believe that Jakey was dead when the dog had only gone missing.

The dog was found by a neighbor, turned over to an animal welfare officer and taken to a shelter. Jakey was adopted by an unnamed individual before Andrade could get to shelter to claim him. The new owner has declined to return the dog.

