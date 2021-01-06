The candidates in the race were Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Warnock won one of the two runoffs Wednesday. He became the first Black senator in his state’s history and put the Senate majority within the Democratic Party’s reach.
Perdue and Ossoff were locked in a tight race Wednesday morning, and it was too early to call a winner.
If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.
