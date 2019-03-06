DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Bureau of Prisons has a new permanent leader.

The Delaware State News reports that Shane Troxler was named chief of the Delaware Department of Correction’s Bureau of Prisons on Friday. The former deputy bureau chief takes the helm after his predecessor, Steven Wesley, was reassigned in late January.

Wesley was moved to Youth Rehabilitative Services as a professional standards administrator for reasons still undisclosed. The reassignment came with a nearly $30,000 pay cut.

Troxler had stepped into the role of acting chief, and says he’s “proud of the privilege” to serve in the permanent role. His highlighted goals included enhancing security through modernization of operations and improving rehabilitative programming.

Troxler joined the department in 2003 as a correctional officer assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

