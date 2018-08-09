DOVER, Del. — Delaware health officials say a 60-year-old man tested positive for the state’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

News outlets cite a Delaware Health and Social Services release from Wednesday that says the man was briefly hospitalized in July, and a blood sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing.

One human case of the mosquito-borne illness was confirmed in Delaware last year, and that was the first such case in two years.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control had seen an increase in the virus in wild birds and sentinel chickens.

Department of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay says the virus’ transmission season is off to an “early start.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.